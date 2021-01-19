McMechen Police Dept. is investigating several thefts and asks for your help in identifying the suspect

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — McMechen police are investigating a second string of thefts from vehicles in the city per their Facebook page.

They have posted a photo of the suspect and and are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. They ask that you do not approach this person since this individual may be armed.

Police advise residents to lock their vehicle doors and not to place valuables in vehicles.

If you have any information about this case, the McMechen Police Department asks that you call them at (304) 232-3140 or dial 911.

