McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- The city of McMechen has announced that trick or treating will happen this year.
McMechen says trick or treating will happen on October 31 from 6-7 PM.
The city says those giving out candy must wear a mask and gloves and will need to have their porch light on.
Kids in costume must wear a mask as well.
The city of Wheeling also announced they would have Trick or Treating this year on October 31.
Martins Ferry said they will also host trick or treating on October 31
- McMechen to have trick or treating event October 31
- Changes to this years Oktoberfest
- Women’s soccer tabbed No. 4 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
- 20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000