McMechen under 72-hour boil order

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- McMechen is currently under a 72 hour boil order.

The boil order is due to a water system improvement project that started on October 14 from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Some citizens may experience low water pressure or no water.

