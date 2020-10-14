McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- McMechen is currently under a 72 hour boil order.
The boil order is due to a water system improvement project that started on October 14 from 8 AM to 1 PM.
Some citizens may experience low water pressure or no water.
Stick with 7News for updates.
- Changes coming to charity basketball game
- McMechen under 72-hour boil order
- Biden, Trump to hold competing town halls Thursday
- Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
- 22 people indicted in drug trafficking enterprise that spanned several states