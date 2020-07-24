McMechen VFD is pleased to learn about governor’s $10,000 gift to all volunteer fire departments

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice announced yesterday that all 419 volunteer fire departments in West Virginia would receive $10,000 from state grant money.

He says quote “These are heroes, and they’re heroes beyond belief.”

Well– thanks to this money, heroes in McMechen will now be able to better provide for their community.

Each year– the state provides the department with money, and the county commission does also. But– there’s always added expenses.

Just like all other VFDs in the state, McMechen hasn’t been able to do any fund-raising events during the COVID crisis.

Normally they hold weekly community dinners and a fall steak fry and gun raffle. Fire Chief Jeff Kady said they usually raise $22,000 to $23,000 a year. So expenses have been adding up lately.

Kady said he just learned yesterday of the governor’s plan to give $10,000 to each of the state’s 419 VFDs.

McMechen V-F-D Fire Chief, Jeff Kady, says this money will help the station cover operational costs.He said the department has many expenses and will put the money to good use.

As you know, all volunteer fire departments require two things: people that are committed to the community and money. Unfortunately, we never seem to have enough of either and the 10 thousand will surely come in handy for the operations at the fire department. Jeff Kady

Fire Chief, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

He also added the fire department is looking to improve their station, and that could cost upwards of two million dollars.

He said the five-year maintenance contract on one medical cot alone is $10,000. A new fire engine would cost $600,000. And a new squad, unequipped, would cost $200,000.

The department has 45 members—five paramedics and 25 EMTs.