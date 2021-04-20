McMechen VFD Presenting Mountani Semper Liberi Fundraiser For Ohio Valley Flight Nurse

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is presenting a fundraiser for an Ohio Valley Flight Nurse.
The fundraiser to benefit Shelia Davis requests a $50 donation that will put you in a raffle to win 6 of these items
- Ruger Precision 6.5 Creedmoor
- Rock Island Armory .45 1911 ACP
- Polaris Ranger 1000
- Allegiance Flag Company American Flag
- Blackstone Grill
- 3 Year Membership To AirEvac Lifeteam
Those wanting to purchase tickets can do so by contacting any member of the McMechen VFD or call (412)- 304-9409
Shelia has recently started her treatment to battle cancer.