McMechen VFD Presenting Mountani Semper Liberi Fundraiser For Ohio Valley Flight Nurse

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF)- The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is presenting a fundraiser for an Ohio Valley Flight Nurse.

The fundraiser to benefit Shelia Davis requests a $50 donation that will put you in a raffle to win 6 of these items

  • Ruger Precision 6.5 Creedmoor
  • Rock Island Armory .45 1911 ACP
  • Polaris Ranger 1000
  • Allegiance Flag Company American Flag
  • Blackstone Grill
  • 3 Year Membership To AirEvac Lifeteam

Those wanting to purchase tickets can do so by contacting any member of the McMechen VFD or call (412)- 304-9409

Shelia has recently started her treatment to battle cancer.

