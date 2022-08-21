MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house at their fire station with the goal of recruiting new Emergency Medical Technicians throughout the Valley.

This was brought in part by The Care Act and Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to help gain new EMTs in the area.

They also showcased their County Safety Trailer, which simulates fire and now, a tornado in order to teach children what to do in the case of an emergency.

Fire Chief, John Davis, says that new volunteers are always needed.

“We love showing the community what we can do and showing them how much it can actually cost and how beneficial it can be to actually volunteer in the state, whether it be EMS or Fire.” John Davis, Fire Chief, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

He also said that with the turnout they had today, they are well over what the class and grant are for, and he’s hopeful they can start a second one.

To become an EMT, you are required to take a 150-hour class through the state that allows you to be nationally, and state registered.