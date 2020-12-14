Medical condition may have caused a 3-vehicle accident in Moundsville

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Three adults were reportedly sent to an area hospital after an early afternoon crash.



Lt. Steve Kosek of the Moundsville Police Department said a witness saw a pickup truck leaving the Moundsville South Plaza at a high rate of speed, hitting one vehicle, then hitting another vehicle, and finally turning over on its side.



Lt. Kosek said he believes a medical condition caused the accident.

He said officers are examining video of the crash supplied by a nearby business’ surveillance camera.



He said he believes three adults were taken to the hospital.



This accident occurred at the intersection of 12th Street and Route 2.



At the same time, police responded to a second accident, about a mile north, also on Route 2.



No information is available on that crash.



Lt. Kosek urged drivers to be cautious during the holiday rush.