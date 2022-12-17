MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wreaths were laid on Veteran’s Graves all across the United States Saturday.

The Moundsville Historical Landmarks Commission along with National Wreaths Across America partnered up to give hundreds of Veteran’s graves a fresh, live wreath.

It’s a special day of remembrance across the country as millions of wreaths have been placed on the graves of those who served our nation.

Wreaths Across America has a mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” throughout the year.

And this year they surpassed their wreath goal!

“Remember, you have to remember the sacrifices, service of all of our veterans. We placed wreaths on all the veterans’ graves in the cemetery, 1224 wreaths total.” Vernon Anderson – National Council Member Rep, WV

Marshall County Wreaths Across America Coordinator says there are 3,167 cemeteries across the country and 26 cemeteries over seas participating this year.

“This is very important to me. It just fills my heart with pride and pleasure, these men gave up everything for our freedom and it was so nice that we had so many young people today because that’s gonna carry on our heritage.” Carole Wood – Coordinator, Wreaths Across America

And our very own Kathryn Ghion was the Keynote speaker of the event and she was also honored with the prestigious Four Chaplains award for all her hard work with Veteran’s in the Valley.

“We inducted her into the Chapel of Four Chaplains to the legion of honor for all the work that she’s done with Veterans’ Voices and all the other things she does, so wonderful what she does for Veterans.” Vernon Anderson – National Council Member Rep, WV

“She’s very deserving, very very very deserving of this. The Veterans just love her so it was very touching.” Carole Wood – Coordinator, Wreaths Across America

This was a complete surprise, she had no idea she was getting the award.

She says she was completely shocked and honored!

“Just knowing the symbolism behind the Four Chaplains and the people that have been given that honor before me I am honestly speechless, it’s such an honor and I’m just grateful to be able to do the work that I do with Veterans here in the Ohio Valley.” Kathryn Ghion – 7News Anchor

Kathryn’s family and co-workers kept the secret about her receiving the award and were all in attendance to see her recognized.

If you would like to be a part of this special event next year you can call Carole Wood at 304-312-0069 to get involved.

Wood says the work starts again in February.