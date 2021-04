Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Environmental (DEP) Protection says that the fire that occurred at the Mitchell Plant in Moundsville had no environmental impact.

The DEP also was ‘very pleased’ on how the situation was handled at the Mitchell Power Plant.

AEP told 7News that no one was injured during the fire and that no electrical service was interrupted.

