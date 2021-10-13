Mitchell Plant to remain open after request approved

West Virginia utility regulators have approved a request by two American Electric Power subsidiaries to keep three power plants operational until at least 2040.

The request granted Tuesday by the state Public Service Commission involves three coal-fired power plants operated by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

The companies are upgrading the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The PSC says the order won’t immediately affect customers’ power bills.

Kentucky and Virginia regulators rejected rate-increase requests involving the three plants, which served customers in those states.

