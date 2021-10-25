Mitchell Plant worker falls 40 feet; Life flighted from plant

A worker at the AEP Mitchell Plant is being life-flighted after a fall according to EMA Marshall County Director Tom Hart.

AEP spokesperson, Joelle Moray says a contractor fell about 40 feet and is conscious.

Route 2 is currently is shut down so a medical helicopter can land and transport the patient to a local medical facility.

Moray says it is AEP protocol to fly an injured worker out so that they can receive immediate attention.

Hart says the call came from workers in the Mitchell Plant.

