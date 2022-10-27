MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The West Virginia Farm Bureau Mobile Science Lab is parked at Sand Hill Elementary School.

The agriculture bus gets kindergarteners through 5th graders involved in lessons, labs, activities and experiments, all based in agriculture.

On Thursday, kids shook containers of milk until they ended up with butter.

“The mobile ag lab is amazing,” said Becky Ferrell, community volunteer. “I only saw it just a couple years ago at a West Virginia Farm Bureau meeting and I was completely fascinated. It’s very interactive. It’s a lot of fun for kids and adults.”

“It gives kids a better idea of where their food comes from,” said Benton Hazlett, sponsor. “Even the little farmers help produce the food for America.”

“We used skim milk, buttermilk and cream” said Trace Hunter, 5th grader. “The skim milk, it was bubbly, and the cream actually turned into butter. It was pretty exciting to go learn about it.”

The ag bus will be at Sand Hill Elementary School all week.

The students sang songs about the importance of eating their vegetables.

They even learned that buttermilk is good for taking the sting out of a sunburn.

The visit of the ag bus was sponsored by MPLX, Finnegan Farms and the Benton Hazlett family.