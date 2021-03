MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Marshall County Family Resource Network is once again partnering with Mountaineer Food Bank for a Mobile Food Pantry.

Families are invited to drive up and receive one food box that will be placed in their car.

The pantry will be held tomorrow at Four Seasons Pool in Moundsville from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

