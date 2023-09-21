MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fish, spaghetti and toothpaste.

What do these things all have in common?

They were all given away entirely for free at Moundsville’s Four Seasons Pool Thursday.

This was the third collaboration between the Mountaineer Food Bank, the Marshall County Family Resource Network and the city of Moundsville this year.

Anyone who waited in line and told of their needs had boxes of food prepared and loaded directly into their car from the Mobile Food Pantry.

Executive Director Kimberli Green says the giveaways began in the chaos of 2020 and have risen to address the continued need.

“There seems to be a need. We get a lot of phone calls at the far end of people needing food assistance…Everyone’s very grateful and very appreciative. And so it makes it worth it when you have people that are thanking you and that definitely need the service.” Kimberli Green, Marshall County Family Resource Network Executive Director

The September event is the final handout from the Mountaineer Food Bank this year.

But it doesn’t mean that Marshall County isn’t prepared to walk you through your time of need.

Marshallcountyfrn.com has a long list of resources whether you’re looking for child care, health care or legal resources—and they’re waiting for your call.