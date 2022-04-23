MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Nearly 100 scouts from all over the Ohio Valley and Pennsylvania are camping at the Moundsville Penitentiary.

They are learning about first responders and earning law enforcement-themed merit badges.

The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Moundsville PD, and the Marshall County EMA along with other special guests sharing their skills were at the event.

They even did some ghost tours of the prison.

Event Organizer Gary Weekly says it’s great to get the kids to learn and understand what first responders do and become educated about history.

“Just a history of the penitentiary and there’s stuff to do in the Moundsville and Wheeling area, so and hopefully get this event to be maybe a bigger event eventually.” Gary Weekly – Event Organizer

“We went around the penitentiary and kind of learned the architecture and we went around the boiler room and kind of learned the aspects of how people constructed the penitentiary here; it’s really interesting, actually I learned a lot.” Kaden Minch – Junior Assistant Scout Master Troop 82

Weekly says they hope next year the event is even bigger and sent a huge thank you to all the volunteers that help put this event together.