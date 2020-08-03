Mother Fighting for 5-Month-Old Son’s Life After Being Diagnosed with SMA

A young mother’s reality has just turned upside down in just a matter of months.

“It’s a bumpy road in the beginning, but it gets better.” Mariah Cusick, Koehlyn’s mother

On March 6th, Mariah Cusick gave birth to her now-5-month-old son at Wheeling Hospital. But something was off… just three weeks later.

“I knew that something was wrong with his muscles because even if they are premature, they are always moving.” Mariah Cusick, Koehlyn’s mother

Her little boy Koehyn has spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA.

Mariah says that’s impacting the motor neurons to his muscles where they aren’t moving like they should. Usually children with SMA don’t live very long.

Mariah didn’t know about this disease until late March when her son was at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what it was, so I looked up the type one that he has, and it said that he wouldn’t live until he was two years old. I broke down crying. I was so scared.” Mariah Cusick, Koehlyn’s mother

All the while… Mariah is fighting for her son’s life through a GoFundMe page. Her son’s treatment could over cost $2 million, and only $1,000 has been raised so far.

It’s called Zolgensma, which she says could help him walk, talk, and crawl one day.

You can help Mariah with the funds if you go to the “Koehyns Fight for Zolgensma” GoFundMe page to donate.