A West Virginia mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries.

According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool.

Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the high dive.

The outlet reports that Landon’s injuries were a head injury, head contusions, two black eyes, a concussion, post-concussion syndrome, headaches, dizziness, and light sensitivity.

Lanham claims that the camp failed to provide proper supervision and that the high dive was dangerous and unsafe, according to the outlet.

Lanham is asking for compensatory damages.