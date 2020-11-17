Mound View nursing home reports high rate of COVID-19 among residents

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ann Ali, spokesperson for Stonerise Healthcare, which owns Mound View nursing home in Moundsville, released a statement to address the high rate of COVID-19 infections among residents.

The Stonerise Healthcare website lists 54 patients as COVID-19 positive. There are a total of 95 patients in the facility. Just 41 patients are negative.

These rising numbers have occurred in the past week.

Ali says administrators have kept patients, families, care partners and public health officials updated.

“Our focus continues to be serving our patients with love while we protect them, along with our team members,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack.

“As the rate of infection increases throughout Marshall County, we must all, as a community, embrace the safe behaviors we know are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Pack said.

Ali says patients who test positive for COVID-19 are kept completely separate from those who have tested negative for the virus. All Stonerise team members continue to use personal protective equipment and follow infection control policies in line with current guidance, as has been standard practice since the pandemic began.

Ali says additional staff will be brought in, and the West Virginia National Guard will be at Mound View to help as well.

“We take our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the Moundsville community very seriously, and so we want to share transparent updates with the community,” Pack said.

“We actively update our patients and their families, our team members and other care partners with all patient and staff-related health issues, and we know we can count on Marshall County to help us weather this tough time together,” said Pack.

Stonerise Healthcare has a facility in Beech Bottom, Valley Haven, and it has 41 patients with 13 positive cases and 28 negative.

