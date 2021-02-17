Moundsville and Marshall County Dispatch Join Forces

MOUNDSVILLE, W.V. (WTRF)- Moundsville dispatch will no longer take on every call for fire and police.

Marshall County dispatch will now take calls for Moundsville FD instead of the one person for Moundsville dispatch.

This relieves the stress of the single dispatcher in Moundsville and will also speed up Moundsville FD response time, making sure crews are on scene faster than before.

Essentially, this cuts out the middle man between the two dispatch’s and the fire department.

Anytime you can ease a delay, it makes it so much better. This way when the call comes in to 911 this way when we hang up, instead of calling another number and giving the information again and then having it dispatched, it will come straight from the call to the firemen. Carol Robinson, Marshall County 911 Director

That will cut down on the dispatch time and the response time ultimately for us. In life saving and critical incidents minutes count and that saves lives. This will help us save lives. Chief Gary Brandon, Moundsville FD

The merger was approved this week and Marshall County will start taking MFD calls on Monday.