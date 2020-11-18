Moundsville city building closes due to COVID number increase

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Moundsville City Building and all other city-owned facilities will close, effective November 18, to the public due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Marshall County and beyond.

All employees will continue to report and all city functions will continue.

The city says this will remain in effect until further notice.

All non virtual in person meetings are also cancelled.

Payments can be made by the drop boxes located in the front and back of the city building or on the city’s website. Which you can locate here.