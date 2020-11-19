Moundsville City Buildings closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Marshall County has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and that is affecting the way the city runs.

7News reporter Aaron Myler spoke with the Moundsville City Manager this afternoon to learn more about city closures.

The Moundsville City building and other city owned facilities closed their doors yesterday for the foreseeable future.

The rise in positive COVID-19 cases is to blame and the city wants to keep their employees safe.

All non-vital, in person meetings have also been cancelled.

While this will not allow the general public into many city buildings, the city itself will not shut down.

“All of our city functions will continue, public safety is continuing, fire, police, they’re all answering calls as always. Our street sweepers are running, our guys are still out doing their jobs collecting leaves, etc. All functions are continuing.” Rick Healy – Moundsville City Manager

Payments can still be made online, or through drop boxes located at the front and back of the city building.

Building and burn permits are also available at www.cityofmoundsville.com