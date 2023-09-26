MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Change could be coming to public transportation in the city of Moundsville.

Tuesday night the Moundsville City Council held a town hall-style meeting to hear from the public about a possible bus levy. OVRTA has been running a trial service to Moundsville, and they are considering making it permanent, but that will be up to voters.

No official actions were taken this evening.

The purpose of the town hall was to hear from locals about their thoughts on the proposal, and if they would actually use the bus route.

“We will take all of the opinions from this evening and discuss them at our next subcommittee meeting. So for this to be added to the ballot, city council would have to first discuss in subcommittee and then pass that as an ordinance during two city council meetings.” Sara Wood-Shaw, Mayor of Moundsville

If the city council decides to pass it, the issue would be on the ballot for the 2024 General Election. Because it’s a levy, voters would need to pass it by at least a 60% margin.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.