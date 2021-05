(WTRF)- The city of Moundsville will have their fireworks display on July 4 2021.

Moundsville says the fireworks will be held at the Marshall County Fair Grounds at dusk.

The city asks for those attending to be patient and cautious of all traffic while watching and departing.

You can check on all other Ohio Valley firework dates and times at our 2021 Ohio Valley Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule page.