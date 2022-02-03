Moundsville gearing up to cover 41 miles of road with salt and cinders

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville already poured 300 tons of salt onto their roads just this season—and they’re loading up even more in their trucks tonight.

Moundsville says the higher elevations on the edges of town get treated first, along with the most traveled streets.

That’s so emergency vehicles can pass.

They then focus on the secondary roads as soon as they can.

It’s an around-the-clock job for drivers so that the rest of us can get to where we need to go.

We run two-man crews, two trucks, 12-hour shifts until everything’s been plowed or cleared…It’s like taking a trip and never leaving town. Frank Stocklask, Moundsville Public Works Director

Dealing with those mountains of snow might seem like a tough job.

But Stocklask says he actually prefers it to ice, just because of the timing involved in putting down materials when they’ll do the most good.

His message to drivers who have to be out: go slow, be cautious and do your job safely, just like the city drivers will spend the whole night doing theirs.