MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Moundsville has no water service due to a 12-inch main line break, says city water official Anne Klime.

Klime says crews are working on the problem and will have water restored as soon as possible.

There will be a 48-hour boil order following water restoration, says Klime.

