Moundsville losing roller rink

The Roller Derby, LLC just announced it will be permanently closing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kids with rollerblades will be sad to know Moundsville’s roller-skating rink will be permanently closing.

The Roller Derby, LLC announced Sunday that, after 14 years of operation, April 3 will be the last day to step foot in its rink.

The rink says it will continue to have open skating sessions Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 pm through March.

On the last weekend, it will be called ‘Celebration Skate’ and will be opened from 8 to midnight.

Private parties will continue through March and all gift cards will be utilized until the end of March.