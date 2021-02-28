Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Moundsville losing roller rink

Marshall County

The Roller Derby, LLC just announced it will be permanently closing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kids with rollerblades will be sad to know Moundsville’s roller-skating rink will be permanently closing. 

The Roller Derby, LLC announced Sunday that, after 14 years of operation, April 3 will be the last day to step foot in its rink. 

The rink says it will continue to have open skating sessions Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 pm through March. 

On the last weekend, it will be called ‘Celebration Skate’ and will be opened from 8 to midnight. 

Private parties will continue through March and all gift cards will be utilized until the end of March. 

