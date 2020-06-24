Moundsville man sentenced to 57 months for drug charge

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael J. Blake, 40, of Moundsville was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Blake pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in March 2020. He also admitted to possessing methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marshall County.

According to the release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.