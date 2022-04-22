MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Students from Moundsville Middle schools have been working diligently in their FFA Greenshouse.

Their open house is coming up this weekend where they have multiple flowers and vegetables up for sale.

More then a hundred students have a hand in the greenhouse work from planting to cleaning, they do it all.

“We do a lot of transplanting. So we start our vegetables from seed and what you do, you get a tray of soil and you throw out seeds and they’ll start eventually and then we have to put those into four packs. So that was their big thing that they did.” Cala Curtis – Agriculture education teacher

“I like how we plant the flowers, how pretty they look and everything. Ms. Curtis teaches us real techniques to plant and everything.” Ricki Williams – 7th Grade

“It’s a lot better then sitting and doing worksheets because everyone gets to do something fun.” Quinn Dorsey – 7th Grade

“It makes us feel good that we can plant more stuff and people can buy it.” Ralen Arnold – 8th Grade

Greenhouse opens tomorrow from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

John Marshall and Cameron High School Greenhouses open on May 1st.