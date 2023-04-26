WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — It’s a song that makes every West Virginia native feel like they should have been home yesterday.

One that embodies its natural beauty so well it makes us all feel the misty mountain nostalgia welling up inside of us.

From a sports singalong, to a staple at open mic nights, “Country Roads” is woven into our state’s culture permanently.

But with 50 years and hundreds of cover versions behind it…how can you make a fresh tribute to West Virginia’s most famous song?

WVU and their music department knew how.

Their new album compiles 16 different versions of John Denver’s iconic song…almost none of which use the standard guitar arrangement.

Using the original melody as a starting point, students and staff ran it through their stylistic spectrum, veering from piano, to steel drums, to big band.

Whether you have season tickets to the symphony or you like a bit of bluegrass, there’s something for your playlist on A Celebration of Country Roads.

“How do you do Country Roads on harp? Well, we did it, and there will be many a bride this year walking down the aisle to a harp version of Country Roads.” Joshua Swiger, Executive Producer

What you hear in these tracks is the sound of 18 months’ work writing, composing and recording.

One of the over 500 musicians involved is Moundsville native Hannah Lynch.

She can be heard harmonizing on the Mountain Mamas’ vocal rendition and then striking the vibraphone with the percussion ensemble, who threw in some tricky time signatures and rhythms not in the original version.

“It went into like 5/4, 3/4, it was switching around, and you never hear your ‘Country Roads’ in 5/4.” Hannah Lynch, WVU sophomore, percussionist/singer

But it’s not just the talent of WVU’s musicians that shines through.

It’s the character of a song that reflects joy and wonder—so powerful it shines through no matter what instrument it’s played on.

“It was such an iconic melody, as long as you present that melody just right where it needs to be presented and just surround it with whatever style of music that comes across, people will get it.” Joshua Swiger, Executive Producer

Presentations that build on the border-transcending legacy of “Country Roads,” while never losing sight of its Blue Ridge Mountain heart.

The music wasn’t the only part of the album handled by WVU…it was also released by student-run record label Mon Hills.

A Celebration of Country Roads is available now on all major streaming services.