Moundsville PD and Central Elementary join forces to raise money for third straight year

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Don’t be alarmed if you see a bearded Moundsville police officer in the next month or two.

It’s a part of a fundraiser with Moundsville PD and Central Elementary school, which is going on it’s third year.

Police officers donate at least 50 bucks to grow their beards out until December.

That money typically goes to the school lunch program but this year it will go to a student support fund which helps pay for school supplies, hygiene items, food and clothing–anything a student may need.

Central Elementary and Moundsville P-D are happy to partner up for another consecutive yeaR.

You can contact the school if you would like to donate or you can write a check out to Central Elementary as well.