Moundsville PD investigating recent vandalism

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Moundsville PD are currently investigating a string of vandalism that occurred on June 28.
Moundsville PD had multiple reports of tires being slashed in their ordinance.
They are looking for home surveillance from the following areas to find suspects:
- 1100 block of forth street
- 300 block of Grant Ave
- 1200 Block of Third St.
- 200 Block of Parriott Avenue
- 1300-14000 Block of Second Street
If anyone has information regarding these incidents contact Moundsville PD at 304-845-1611.
Tips can also be sent on their Facebook page.
