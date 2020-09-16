Moundsville PD need help finding missing man

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) The Moundsville Police need your help in finding a man who has not been seen in at least 2 weeks.

Officials and family members are looking for Charles Edward Furbee II, who also goes by Eddie.

Eddie was last seen two weeks ago walking South on RT 2 towards New Martinsville, WV.

Eddie’s father was the last person to see him when he dropped Eddie off at the Arby’s in New Martinsville.

Eddie’s father says that Eddie was wearing a dark-colored tee, had a black backpack, brown boots, and dark-colored pants on when he dropped him off.

If you know the whereabouts of Eddie, please contact the Moundsville Police Department at (304) 845-1611