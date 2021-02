Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Moundsville Police Department are looking for two subjects that are wanted for wanted for questioning for a retail theft.

Police say the incident occurred at the Moundsville Walmart on February 4.

No names or descriptions were given.

If you happen to know these two subjects, you are to contact the Moundsville Police on their Facebook page below or contact the station at (304) 845-1611