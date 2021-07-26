Moundsville residents are worried a bad road will hurt their children

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville residents are having a road problem that they say has been years in the making.

Resident Larry Stevey said a length of Big Grave Creek Road is a safety hazard for drivers and local residents.

He said cars have suffered damage from simply driving on it, a trailer being towed was flipped, and runoff is harming local property.

Stevey said there have been attempts by local authorities to fix the road problems, but none of them are long lasting.

His concerns go far beyond drivers and residents because he worries this could harm local children.

“I want the road fixed, that’s all. I mean, they fixed a little short piece, why can’t they fix that. We’re going to try and stop the school buses when they start this year. We’ll probably get arrested for it but that’s okay. We’re not going to let our kids go across this thing.” Larry Stevey – Moundsville Resident

West Virginia Department of Highways District 6 Engineer Tony Clark said the road looks untouched because this is part of a two-step process.

He said they already stabilized the ground beneath the road, and will be back in the next couple of months to repave and level the road itself.