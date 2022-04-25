MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The word hero can mean many different things to different people.

A hero could be a a veteran, a first responder, a teacher or a family member. One local organization is honoring the special hero in your life.

The Moundsville Rotary Club will place one hundred flags on the front lawn at John Marshall High School the week of Memorial Day. The project is called Flags for Heroes with the goal of honoring and recognizing all special heroes.

The flags will be on display for all major patriotic holidays.

Sharon Welsch. Moundsville Rotary Club Member.

“It could be a patriotic hero but it could be someone’s mom or dad or a teacher or anybody that buys a subscription to the flag program for $60 a year and that $60 dollars covers the flag to represent their hero for the entire year. And we will make it public who the heroes are.”

Money raised will benefit organizations or programs supported by the Rotary Club. Some of those include area food banks and soup kitchens as well as several scholarship programs.

For more information you can go to the Moundsville Rotary Facebook page.