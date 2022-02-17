First-grade teacher, Heather Haught at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville, was named a 2021-22 Milken Educator Award recipient, receiving an award of $25,000.

Heather Haught is known for caring deeply about her students, setting high standards, and creating captivating lessons that help them reach their full potential.

“Heather Haught understands that developing lifelong learners starts with the whole child,” says vice president of the Milken Educator Awards, Stephanie Bishop. “Through her commitment to meeting students where they are and dedication to parent outreach and teacher leadership across the state and district, she is creating a well-rounded environment for students to succeed.”

The Moundsville community repaid the favor at a surprise school assembly, surrounded by students, colleagues, state and local education officials, and media. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch joined Bishop to continue the launch of the 35th-anniversary tour by presenting Haught with the national recognition.

NEW: McNinch Primary School first grade teacher Heather Haught has just been awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/yLTT0xRoGk — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) February 17, 2022

“Heather Haught is a sterling example of compassion and commitment,” said Burch. “She is committed to fostering a strong foundation of learning among her first-grade students at McNinch Primary School and illustrates such compassion as she engages families in the education of their children,” he said. “She not only adopts research-based practices into her instruction plans, but she also shares her innovations and approaches with other teachers in her school and county to advance teaching and learning beyond her own classroom. We are proud of her leadership and the depth of her commitment to the children and families of her community.”