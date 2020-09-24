Moundsville to host trick or treat on October 31

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The city of Moundsville announced that Trick or Treating will happen this year.

Trick or treat will be held on Saturday, Oct 31 from 6-7 PM.

If Marshall County goes into the gold, orange, or red category – based on the daily DHHR map, it will be cancelled.

Additionally, due to safety concerns with Covid-19, the following protocol will be in place: