Moundsville to host trick or treat on October 31

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The city of Moundsville announced that Trick or Treating will happen this year.
Trick or treat will be held on Saturday, Oct 31 from 6-7 PM.
If Marshall County goes into the gold, orange, or red category – based on the daily DHHR map, it will be cancelled.
Additionally, due to safety concerns with Covid-19, the following protocol will be in place:
- All people participating in door-to-door shall wear face coverings over any other masks or costumes.
- All people handing out candy shall have their porch light turned on and must be wearing face coverings and gloves.
- No Halloween parades will be permitted.
