MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One very special organization is dedicated to to making sure area veterans are honored for their service. Now you can help them continue their amazing mission.



The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard provides a final tribute to deceased veterans and their families giving them the respect they deserve.



On Saturday November 4th, they will hold their annual steak fry fundraiser. Money raised from this event helps with travel expenses as well as flags that are presented to members’ families.

“We totally fund our organization on donations, so the last several years we have been having this fundraiser to help fund our organization’s work in the community which involves doing around 125 final salute funerals and 40 community events.” David Schoenian

Finance Officer, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

“It is a really good steak fry. Don’t forget there will be tip boards and there will be prizes awarded and there will be drawing and games.” Paul Amrhein, Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

The steak fry will be held, on Saturday November 4th . It’ll start at 5pm at the Moundsville American Legion Post 3, located on 1st street. Tickets are $30 dollars and are available at the Post 3 Legion. They can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.