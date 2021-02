MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms confirmed that the Moundsville Fire Department responded to two fires on Wednesday.

The first fire was a structure fire on Carmichael Lane in Moundsville at a residence. No injuries were reported, Helms said, and the fire was put out by the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The second structure fire is still in progress on Glass House Hill Road in Cameron, said Helms.

