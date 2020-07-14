Moundsville woman hospitalized after pit bull attack

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- A 24-year-old Moundsville woman is currently hospitalized at WVU Reynolds Memorial after two pit bulls attacked her this afternoon.

The incident happened at 607 second street.

Police say one of the dogs ran out of the location and jumped and pushed the victim down, while the other dog bit the woman’s face, back and arms.

A neighbor did intervene and police say that the woman’s severe injuries would be a lot worse if they haven’t tried to save her.

Police believe the woman will have to be transported to either a Pittsburgh hospital or to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown.

The dogs were taken to the Marshall County Animal Shelter, where they are on a 10 day bite quarantine.

One of the owners did sign over one of the dogs to the animal shelter.

Police stated charges are currently pending on the owners.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter said it would be up to the court if the dogs would be put down.