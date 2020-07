MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The birth of the United States was celebrated in a special way today at Mount Olivet Community Park.

The Mount Olivet Lions held a “Flags For Heroes” celebration Sunday.

Events included a large amount of flags set up in the park.

There was prayer, speakers, and a number of guests at the event.

The Mount Olivet Lions believe that all heroes should be honored and thanked for their service to the country and to the freedom of the American people.