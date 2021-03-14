No one injured after house fire on Fish Creek Road

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells 7NEWS a house caught fire Sunday night on Lighthouse Lane off Fish Creek Road.

Multiple crews fighting fire on Lighthouse Lane

Chief Bill Helms says the first call came in around 6:30 PM.

A single family was living in the home. Chief Helms says no one was injured.

The house appears to be a total loss.

Multiple crews worked to put out the blaze that spanned multiple hours. The primary fire departments that responded include: Robert’s Ridge and Washington Lands.

New Martinsville, Moundsville VFD, St. Joseph’s VFD, Marshall County EMS, Marshall County Tanker Taskforce and the Sheriff’s Office were all mutual aides.

Viewer’s photo submitted of house on Lighthouse Lane

The house was put out around 9 PM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.