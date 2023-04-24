GLEN DALE, W.Va (WTRF) — There’s a new business in town that believes in getting back to the basics.

It’s called Primal Pickles and it’s owned and operated by a Glen Dale couple.

Catherine Devereux and her fiance’, Garrett Gilbert, who does all of the deliveries wearing his pickle costume, make garden fresh products.

Devereux says they’re committed to providing, not only fresh but all-natural items on their menu as well.

She says they’re free of artificial preservatives, flavorings, and colorings.

The two are hoping to find their own commercial space fairly soon, but for now, the couple uses St. Jude’s kitchen in Glen Dale to pickle their products.

They truly appreciate the church’s generosity.

We asked them one day that we have this idea. Would it be okay if we could rent the kitchen from you and they said absolutely and they just have let us use it and it has been such a godsend because we wouldn’t be able to do this in the capacity that we do it without having access to a commercial kitchen. The response from the community has been so great, so far, and we can only go up from here I guess. Catherine Devereux, owner, Primal Pickles

Primal Pickles offers a wide variety of items that include everything from classic dill pickles to pickled eggs to relishes.

Since the couple doesn’t have a storefront at this point, they encourage customers to order directly from their website at primalpickles.com.

