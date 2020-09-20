New case of COVID-19 confirmed at Sherrard Middle School

MARSHALL COUNTY — In a statement released Sunday, and working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 at Sherrard Middle School.



The school has been teaching remotely, therefore, no students were exposed. An independent cleaning company will be at the school on Monday morning to do a deep disinfecting.



The confirmed case is not believed to be linked to the prior case at SMS, but contact tracing is currently being completed with the Marshall County Health Department. In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to any case will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.



To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning regularly.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.



For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, visit https://wvde.us/COVID19.