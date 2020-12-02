New clinic added to treat children with Autism when therapy isn’t enough

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a new, first-in-the-area clinic that’s now an additional treatment option for children with Autism. WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital is now providing a medication management clinic for children with an autism spectrum diagnosis, who have behavioral disturbances.

That one role that I’m offering, the specialized pharma-therapy medication clinic for Autism is the first time in this area. Dr. Nihit Gupta, MD, Psychiatrist at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Screening for autism, diagnosis, then therapies are wildly offered through many great groups in the Ohio Valley; therapies in the form of occupational, speech, and applied behavioral analysis. But Dr. Gupta’s work is for when all of that is done… some children might still have problems that need addressed, in the doctor’s words, the form of pharmacological management.

I’m not saying everybody with autism needs medication, but there is a big subset of the population who have said behavioral concerns that they need to be on medication to make life easier and more comfortable. Dr. Nihit Gupta, MD, Psychiatrist at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital

There’s a great need, and a lot of families have no idea where to start. About 15 to 20 percent of the children the Reynolds psychiatrist already sees are on the Autism spectrum.