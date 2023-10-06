GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital cut the ribbon on a brand-new helipad Friday morning…but they aren’t done with the major upgrades just yet.

The medical center is in the middle of a massive operating room renovation, which is expected to cut the ribbon by December of 2024.

President and CEO Douglass Harrison says Reynolds plans to gut the entire facility for the $22 million project.

The plans include five new operating rooms and two new special procedure rooms.

Harrison says they will transform their surgical care both for those who need it and those who provide it.

“This has been a complete partnership with the medical staff, and they’ve been engaged and involved in the planning and the design, how they wanted those operating rooms to flow, the size of them and what they wanted.” Douglass Harrison, President and CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Harrison says central sterile processing, two new elevator shafts and extra office space are all in the works too.