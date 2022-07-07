MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — In the center of Moundsville sits a brick building that’s seen most of its history.

The municipal building has seen the city grow all around it—and it’s a time capsule unto itself.

Starting as a fire department in the 1800s, it’s seen two additions since then.

But the most recent one was more than half a century ago, and it’s not quite up to the task of handling 21st century operations.

That’s why the city is planning a replacement that will serve the city workers—and the citizens—more efficiently.

It’s going to be a much better place for our employees to work. We have no storage space, again, the building being built in the ’60s, this addition, wasn’t made for technology. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

It won’t just be a new office—it represents a reunion of sorts for the city’s departments.

The police department will be moving into the building, helping to speed up crucial communication.

So we’ll have our city hall offices, fire department and our police department all housed under one roof. Which is really good for both the citizens, but also for management. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

It will also implement the wish list item of a drive-thru pay window for bills—a more convenient option than parking and walking inside.

Some have difficulty getting in, we’re getting older, it makes it nice, bad weather, they can pull right into the drive-thru, just like a bank, pay their bill and move on without getting out into the weather. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

So how much will a modernized building run the city?

Right now the construction budget stands at $10.7 million—but $0 will be footed by taxpayers.

About 90% will come from sales of bonds, with the rest coming from a special savings plan that’s already in place.

All of the money to pay for the debt service will this will be coming from our 1% municipal sales tax. So it’s not a direct impact on our residents. There will be no user fees initiated or anything like that. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

The plan is for a few adjustments once demolition on the current building starts, with the fire department planning to temporarily relocate.

But the city is confident that it will help residents through a new century of Marshall County life.

It’s going to be so much easier for our residents and our businesses to do business with the city. Rick Healy, Moundsville City Manager

Healy says the city has been working on the plans for three years now.

We’ll keep you updated on when a groundbreaking will take place.