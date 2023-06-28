MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Thousands of visitors travel each year to a stunning palace in the rolling hills of Marshall County. New Vrindaban is an economic driver for not only the county, but the entire state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We don’t believe in conversion, you know, we believe that we, we embrace every religious path. Just like a tree, there’s a very strong trunk and there’s various different branches. These branches all represent all of the different traditions. So, we really believe that when you come to our community, our tradition, your path is embraced.” Anuradha | Communications Director & Jaya’s Wife

All of those paths converge into a beautiful oasis of gardens tucked in the landscape of Marshall County.

Founded internationally in 1968 by Srila Prabhupada, New Vrindaban is a farm community with a mission for cow protection and simple living.

“We have 70 cows. We have 2200 acres of land, but we have currently about 35 to 40,000 visitors a year.” Jaya Krsna | President, New Vrindaban

Krsna says many of the visitors are pilgrims, travelling from all over the country and the world to practice their faith and be in peace with others in the community.

When these thousands of new faces visit each year, he says they boost the local and state economy.

“Many of our pilgrims cannot stay in the community because we have a limited offering for accommodation. So, they stay in motels nearby. You know, they go to restaurants, shops, tourist attractions in the area. We are currently investing about $2 million in improvement and expansion in the community. We mainly contract local companies to do that. In addition, of course, for such a big number of visitors and we buy for about $1.5 million of services, groceries, different items in the tri-state area.” Jaya Krsna | President, New Vrindaban

Anuradha, communications director and wife of Krishna, says that New Vrindaban is a great example of America being a melting pot of cultures and traditions.

“They bring so many of their gifts and those gifts get, you know, transmuted into the economy by creating cultural experiences, different cultural experiences. And I think you can’t even put an economic, you know, number on that of the amount of richness they bring to the community.” Anuradha | Communications Director & Jaya’s Wife

Between the three lakes, various gardens, cows, peacocks, swans, temples and of course the glimmering Palace of Gold, New Vrindaban has something for everyone.

For more information about their Sunday brunches and upcoming festivals, you can visit their website.