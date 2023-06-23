MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Spirited away in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains above the Ohio River town of Moundsville, West Virginia is an unlikely structure known as the Taj Mahal of West Virginia, New Vrindaban, a place steeped in mysticism and murder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

New Vrindaban began in the 1960s as a commune for Hare Krishnas, an eastern religious group based somewhat on Hinduism with ancient ties to India, according to The Daily Yonder.

Followers of this religion could be seen dressed in orange robes, shaking tambourines and soliciting money on the streets of nearby Wheeling and at airports and events across the country. Devotees could bring in $1,000 a night if they were skilled talkers and the event they were working was big enough, like a sports game or concert. They sometimes even sold counterfeit goods at these events to fill the commune’s coffers, according to The Washington Post.

Hare Krishnas at New Vrindaban followed strict dietary and moral rules including not drinking alcohol or using drugs, eating only a vegetarian diet and no gambling, with sex only being sanctioned within marriage and for producing children.

The New Vrindaban culture was patriarchal, according to The Washington Post, with women “forced” to leave their children in the sect’s nurseries. Males typically shaved their heads apart from one section of hair at the back of their necks.

A.C. Bhaktivedanta, also known as Swami Prabhupada, is the man thought to be responsible for introducing the Hare Krishna religion to the United States, according to The Daily Yonder. An elderly Swami Prabhupada, then 70, came to New York City from India in 1965 and drew a following of counterculture youths seeking religious enlightenment. He founded ISKCON, The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, to oversee and govern the group.

The group’s start in West Virginia began when Keith Gordon Ham became a devotee of the Swami Prabhupada and leased 133 acres of land in Marshall County in 1968 for a 99-year term for $4,000, according to The Daily Yonder. At its peak in the 1980s, the compound grew to 4,000 acres completed with temples, schools and housing.

Ham was the son of a Baptist minister, and became known as Kirtanananda Swami, or Swami Bhaktipada to the devotees, according to The Washington Post.

The commune the devotees called New Vrindaban and its opulent Palace of Gold was completed in 1979 by the faithful, who were not paid for their labor. They labored for their spiritual guru, for whom they intended this palace as a home.

The faithful workers imported 52 varieties of onyx and marble for its floors and walls, decorated the rooms with jewels and stained glass, and also with fine teak and crystal chandaliers, according to The Washington Post. New Vrindaban became a major tourist site, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. There were approximately 500 members on site and the grounds included peacocks, gardens and an elephant, according to The Daily Yonder. The Washington Post called it “the largest and most famous” Hare Krishna commune in the United States at the time.

Destination West Virginia: Palace of Gold

Swami Prabhupada died in India in 1977 and did not name a successor for New Vrindaban, but Swami Keith Gordon Ham, also known as Swami Kīrtanānanda Bhaktipada, stepped in and the community and events there took a dark and downward turn.

The New Vrindaban nirvana turns dark, and deadly

Bhaktipada’s reign at New Vrindaban sowed seeds of discontent among the faithful, many of whom feared outsiders and obtained guns, according to The Washington Post. Bhaktipada was attacked by a mentally ill visitor to the compound and was in a coma for 10 days. When he returned to New Vrindaban, he was protected by two German Shepherd guard dogs, according to The Washington Post.

One of the first horrific things to happen at New Vrindaban was in 1983 when a commune member, Charles St. Denis, was murdered.

In 1986, Stephen Bryant, a man who was reportedly writing a book about ISKCON corruption, was murdered in Los Angeles.

Later, when these crimes were tried in court, prosecutors alleged that Bhaktipada ordered these murders to hide his own corruption and crimes and those of his religious associates.

In 1991, Thomas Drescher, Bhaktipada’s devotee, was convicted of the men’s murders and was sentenced to life in prison.

Another of Bhaktipada’s faithful, Daniel Reid, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Sex crimes at the compound also came to light when a New Vrindaban teacher’s aide, Frederick DiFrancisco, served a six-month jail sentence for “sex offenses against a child,” according to The Daily Yonder.

Bhaktipada, who allegedly had a gay male lover earlier in New York, was also rumored to have diverted from the Hare Krishna lifestyle’s tenets and allegedly had sex with immigrant men at the compound and used drugs or alcohol, according to The Daily Yonder.

In 1993, allegations that Bhaktipada had molested two foreign teenage boys emerged and the community became splintered.

ISKCON eventually excommunicated Bhaktipada and the commune from the sect. It would eventually be restored to the fold in 1998.

According to The Washington Post, the FBI raided New Vrindaban and charged Bhaktipada with “racketeering, mail fraud, conspiracy to murder and other crimes.” He convicted of racketeering and mail fraud and was in prison for months and later was under house arrest, but his conviction was ultimately overturned.

In 1993, he returned to New Vrindaban was allegedly caught in a sex act with a young male devotee, according to The Washington Post. The federal government tried him again in court in 1996.

Bhaktipada was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1996 after he pleaded guilty to racketeering, which included mail fraud and conspiracy to commit murders of the two men years earlier.

In 2004, he was released from prison and died in India in 2011 at age 74.

New Vrindaban is still nestled in the hills of Marshall County, and although it might not be a splendid or populated as it was 40 years ago, it forever serves as a reminder of how darkness can descend when faith, power and passions collide.

(Video In Player Shows Previous Coverage Of Festival Of Colors New Vrindaban & The Palace of Gold)