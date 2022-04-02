McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) – Independent wrestling is coming back to the Ohio Valley!

Victory Championship Wrestling is fresh off their first event and ready for another.

The upcoming event will feature big names in the industry.

Both local and from the main stage.

Names like Mad Man Fulton from Impact Wrestling.

Local favorite Super Oprah will hit the ring as well.

Owner Wes Fetty says he’s pumped to bring wrestling back to the OV.

Our goal of Victory Championship Wrestling is to bring family friendly entertainment back to the area. We hope to keep this going. We’re trying to make it family friendly and try to give people something to do once a month. Wes Fetty, Owner, Victory Championship Wrestling

The bell rings at 3 p.m. on April 10th at Bishop Donahue High School.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for ringside, $15 for front row, $10 for bleachers and $5 for kids.

You can get them online or at the door.